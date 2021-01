Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 14:32 Hits: 0

A new study used machine learning to identify bird species with the potential to transmit the Lyme disease bacterium (Borrelia burgdorferi) to feeding ticks. The team developed a model that identified birds known to spread Lyme disease with 80% accuracy and flagged 21 new species that should be prioritized for surveillance.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210127093213.htm