Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 14:42 Hits: 0

Scientists have discovered how a protein called Tip60 plays a vital role in the renewal of blood cells in the body. Without it, the stem cells that make new blood suffer catastrophic damage. This discovery could lead to better treatments for life-threatening blood-related diseases like leukemia.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210128094231.htm