Pain patients who take opioids can't get in the door at over half of primary care clinics

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 19:01 Hits: 1

People who take opioid medications for chronic pain may have a hard time finding a new primary care clinic that will take them as a patient if they need one, according to a new 'secret shopper' study of hundreds of clinics across the country. Stigma against long-term users of prescription opioids, likely related to the prospect of taking on a patient who might have an opioid use disorder or addiction, appears to play a role.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210127140101.htm