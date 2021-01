Articles

Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Researchers have created the first platform to understand the mechanisms underlying blood pressure instability after spinal cord injury. The discovery has led to a new cutting-edge solution. Spinal cord stimulators can bridge the body's autonomous regulation system, controlling blood pressure without medication.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210127140041.htm