New York City to Phase-Out New Fossil Fuel Connections

NEW YORK – As part of the State of the City address, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that beginning this year, New York City will phase-out fossil fuel connections in new construction by 2030. The City will establish intermediate goals in the short-term and ensure this does not negatively impact renters and low-income residents.

A statement follows from Donna De Costanzo, Director, Eastern Region, Climate and Clean Energy Program at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“New York City ramps up its groundbreaking climate leadership, pledging to phase out the burning of fossil fuels for heating and other purposes inside new homes and other new buildings by the end of this decade. With this step, the nation’s largest city affirms the need to transform our skyline to run on clean electricity and move toward a fossil fuel-free world. We welcome Mayor de Blasio’s announcement and look forward to working with city officials to continue to ensure people are working and living in safe, affordable, pollution-free buildings.”

