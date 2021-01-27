Detecting trace amounts of multiple classes of antibiotics in foods

Articles

Widespread use of antibiotics in human healthcare and livestock husbandry has led to trace amounts of the drugs ending up in food products. Long-term consumption could cause health problems, but it's been difficult to analyze more than a few antibiotics at a time because they have different chemical properties. Now, researchers have developed a method to simultaneously measure 77 antibiotics in a variety of foods.

