Malaria threw human evolution into overdrive on this African archipelago

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 18:47 Hits: 1

Malaria is an ancient scourge, but it's still leaving its mark on the human genome. And now, researchers have uncovered recent traces of adaptation to malaria in the islanders of Cabo Verde -- thanks to a genetic mutation, inherited from their African ancestors, that prevents a type of malaria parasite from invading red blood cells. The findings represent one of the speediest, most dramatic changes measured in the human genome.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210128134710.htm