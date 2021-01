Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 18:40 Hits: 2

2D hexagonal boron nitride (h-BN) is a promising material that can undergo transition to strong, super lightweight films. Researchers have discovered that h-BN in layered, molecule-thin 2D sheets can phase transition to c-BN at room temperature.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210126134043.htm