Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Melatonin, a hormone commonly associated with sleep-wake regulation, has been found to reduce cysts in fruit flies, according to researchers. It's a finding that may affect the way we treat some kidney diseases and reduce the need for kidney transplants.

