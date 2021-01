Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 19:46 Hits: 2

Design of aerial vehicles and weapon systems relies on the ability to predict aerodynamic behavior, often aided by advanced computer simulations of the flow of air over the body. High-fidelity simulations assist engineers in maximizing how much load a rotorcraft can lift or how far a missile can fly, but these simulations aren't cheap. A new turbulence model could change that.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210125144619.htm