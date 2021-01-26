The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Highly specific synaptic plasticity in addiction

Addiction, or substance use disorder (SUD), is a complex neurological condition that includes drug-seeking behavior among other cognitive, emotional and behavioral features. Synaptic plasticity, or changes in the way neurons communicate with one another, drives these addictive behaviors. A new study now shows that players in the extracellular environment - not just at neuronal interfaces - contribute to addiction plasticity.

