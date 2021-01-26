The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Beauty in imperfection: How crystal defects can help convert waste heat into electricity

Half-Heusler Ni-based alloys are thermoelectric materials with the potential for converting waste heat into electricity. However, the origin of their impressive conversion efficiency is not entirely clear. In a recent study, scientists from have attempted to uncover the role that Ni defects have in the crystal structure of these alloys and how their desirable thermoelectric properties are a consequence of small changes in strain around defective sites.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210126102803.htm

