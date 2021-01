Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 17:24 Hits: 5

Biologists believe they are one step closer to a long-held goal of making a cheap, widely available plant a source for energy and fuel, meaning one of the next big weapons in the battle against climate change may be able to trace its roots to the side of a Texas highway.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210127122420.htm