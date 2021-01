Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 19:01 Hits: 6

Astronomers revisited and comprehensively reinterpreted the radio telescope observations underlying a widely reported 2019 claim that phosphine gas was present in the atmosphere of Venus. In a paper accepted to the Astrophysical Journal, they report that sulfur dioxide, a common gas in the atmosphere of Venus, is likely what was detected instead of phosphine.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210127140147.htm