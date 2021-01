Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 17:24 Hits: 5

Democrats are again seeking to block future offshore drilling in the Arctic and along the West Coast in an effort that may face better odds with the party’s control of the Senate.“Offshore drilling poses unacceptable risks, and the science and...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/536100-hosue-democrats-seek-to-block-west-coast-arctic-offshore-drilling