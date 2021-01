Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 18:13 Hits: 7

Republicans on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee pressed Energy Secretary nominee Jennifer Granholm on fossil fuel issues during her sometimes tense confirmation hearing on Wednesday. Granholm, the former governor of Michigan,...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/536112-republicans-press-granholm-on-fossil-fuels-during-confirmation