U.S. EPA settles with Keehi Marine Center over stormwater pollution violations

HONOLULU – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced a settlement with Keehi Marine, Inc. to resolve Clean Water Act (CWA) violations for discharge of contaminants into Honolulu’s Ke‘ehi Lagoon. Under the settlement, Keehi Marine will pay a $127,821 penalty and will maintain preventative measures to reduce the discharge of pollutants like lead, zinc, and copper through stormwater runoff. Such discharges harm aquatic life and sensitive coral reef ecosystems.

“Boatyard facilities that conduct maintenance and repair must have adequate stormwater pollution controls,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Director of the Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division, Amy Miller. “This order will help prevent pollution from reaching Ke‘ehi Lagoon and Māmala Bay, protecting fragile coastal ecosystems.”

Keehi Marine completed the terms of an Administrative Order EPA issued to the facility on November 3, 2020, after EPA identified CWA violations at the facility. Under the Order, Keehi Marine has:

Developed a Stormwater Pollution Control Plan to control pollutants.

Resurfaced the 1.3-acre boatyard area to prevent discharges from work areas.

Implemented a plan to monitor for copper, lead, zinc and other pollutants.

Conducted employee training and daily inspections.

Installed a stormwater treatment system to remove pollutants from their stormwater discharge.

Implemented sample analysis policies and practices.

EPA's settlement with Keehi Marine resolves CWA violations found at the facility and is subject to a 30-day public comment period prior to final approval. The public notice and proposed settlement are available at https://www.epa.gov/hi/proposed-settlement-cwa-class-ii-administrative-penalty-matter-keehi-marine-inc-honolulu-hi .

