Biodegradable displays for sustainable electronics

Category: Environment Hits: 3Increasing use of electronic devices in consumables and new technologies for the internet of things are increasing the amount of electronic scrap. To save resources and minimize waste volumes, an eco-friendlier production and more sustainable lifecycle will be needed. Scientists have now been the first to produce displays, whose biodegradability has been checked and certified by an independent office.
