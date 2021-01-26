The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Biodegradable displays for sustainable electronics

Increasing use of electronic devices in consumables and new technologies for the internet of things are increasing the amount of electronic scrap. To save resources and minimize waste volumes, an eco-friendlier production and more sustainable lifecycle will be needed. Scientists have now been the first to produce displays, whose biodegradability has been checked and certified by an independent office.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210126134057.htm

