Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 16:31 Hits: 1

The absence of monsoon rains at the source of the Nile was the cause of migrations and the demise of entire settlements in the late Roman province of Egypt. This demographic development has been compared with environmental data for the first time by professor of ancient history, leading to a discovery of climate change and its consequences.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210125113133.htm