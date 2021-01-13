Biden Nominates a “Powerhouse” to Tackle Climate and Biodiversity Crises

WASHINGTON – President-elect Biden has nominated former U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power to lead the U.S. Agency for International Development, which oversees about half of U.S. foreign aid and is one of the world’s most influential official aid organizations.

The following is a statement by Jake Schmidt, managing director of the International Program at NRDC (the Natural Resources Defense Council):

“Samantha Power is just the powerhouse needed to drive America’s leading development agency to tackle the increasing global climate, biodiversity, sustainability and equity challenges facing the world. We look forward to working with her on strategies and plans to address the twin climate and biodiversity crises that require urgent action to avert catastrophe.”

