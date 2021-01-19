Appeals Court Invalidates Trump’s Bid to Roll Back Carbon Pollution Limits

WASHINGTON — On its final day in office, the Trump administration suffered a devastating legal blow, as an appellate court rejected the Environmental Protection Agency’s misguided attempt to roll back Obama-Biden era limits on carbon pollution from our power plants.

Following is a statement by David Doniger, senior strategic director of the Climate & Clean Energy Program at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

``This timely, resounding rejection of the Trump EPA’s deeply flawed and illegal rollback of limits on carbon pollution from power plants clears the way for the Biden EPA to quickly set standards that will effectively slash CO2 emissions as America hastens the transition to cleaner and safer energy sources.’’

