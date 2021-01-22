From fins to limbs

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 19:06 Hits: 3

In a new study an international team of researchers examined three-dimensional digital models of the bones, joints, and muscles of the fins and limbs of two extinct early tetrapods and a closely related fossil fish and discover these early tetrapods had a very distinct pattern of muscle leverage that didn't look like a fish fin or modern tetrapod limbs and their limbs were more adapted for propulsion rather than weight bearing.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210122140630.htm