Published on Monday, 25 January 2021

Special immune cells found in the brain, microglia, play a key role in the processes that make you feel uneasy and depressed in correlation with inflammation. This is the conclusion of a study using mice. The results suggest that microglial cells contribute to the negative mood experienced during several neurological diseases, and maybe also depression.

