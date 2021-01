Articles

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on Monday night that President Biden should consider declaring an emergency when it comes to the climate."It might be a good idea for President Biden to call a climate emergency," Schumer...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/535811-schumer-suggests-biden-should-declare-climate-emergency