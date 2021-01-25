Women influenced coevolution of dogs and humans

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 14:40 Hits: 5

A cross-cultural analysis found several factors may have played a role in building the relationship between humans and dogs, including temperature, hunting and surprisingly - gender. The analysis used ethnographic information from 144 traditional, subsistence-level societies from all over the globe. People were more likely to regard dogs as a type of person if the dogs had a special relationship with women -- such as having names and being treated as family.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210125094057.htm