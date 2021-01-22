The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Tiny particles that seed clouds can form from trace gases over open sea

New results from an atmospheric study over the Eastern North Atlantic reveal that tiny aerosol particles that seed the formation of clouds can form out of next to nothingness over the open ocean. The findings will improve how aerosols and clouds are represented in models that describe Earth's climate so scientists can understand how the particles -- and the processes that control them -- might have affected the planet's past and present, and make better predictions about the future.

