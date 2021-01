Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 20:44 Hits: 6

Researchers have tested a new combination therapy in animal models to see if they could find a way to make an already effective treatment even better. Since they're using a Food and Drug Administration-approved drug to do it, this could help people sooner than later.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210122154417.htm