Developmental origins of eczema and psoriasis discovered

Category: Environment Hits: 4Scientists have created a highly detailed map of skin, which reveals that cellular processes from development are re-activated in cells from patients with eczema and psoriasis inflammatory skin diseases. The study offers potential new drug targets for treating these painful skin diseases and provides a new understanding of inflammatory disease. The research could also provide a template for regenerating healthy skin in the laboratory.
