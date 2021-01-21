Spontaneous cell fusions amplify genetic diversity within tumors

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 18:20 Hits: 3

Scientists generally believe that cancers lack a powerful and important diversification mechanism available to pathogenic microbes - the ability to exchange and recombine genetic material between different cells. However, researchers now demonstrate that this belief is wrong and that cancer cells are capable of exchanging and recombining their genetic material with each other through a mechanism mediated by cell fusions.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210121132034.htm