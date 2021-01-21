Seeds transfer their microbes to the next generation

Articles

Scientists have been pondering if the microbiome of plants is due to nature or nurture. Research showed that oak acorns contain a large diversity of microbes, and that oak seedlings inherit their microbiome from these acorns. The microorganisms found on the seed are often valuable for the plant, promoting its growth and protecting it against certain diseases. Each plant species harbors a distinct microbial community.

