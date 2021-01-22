The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Crystal structures in super slow motion

Category: Environment Hits: 7

Laser beams are used to change the properties of materials in an extremely precise way. However, the underlying processes generally take place at such unimaginably fast speeds and at such a small scale that they have so far eluded direct observation. Researchers have now managed to film, for the first time, the laser transformation of a crystal structure with nanometer resolution and in slow motion in an electron microscope.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210122154414.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version