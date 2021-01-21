The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Drug-delivery microcapsules tagged with zirconium-89 can be tracked by PET imaging

Category: Environment Hits: 0

Polymer and radionuclide chemists report major advance in microcapsule drug delivery systems. Their microcapsules -- labeled with radioactive zirconium-89 -- are the first example of hollow polymer capsules capable of long-term, multiday positron emission tomography imaging in vivo. In previous work, the researchers showed that the hollow capsules could be filled with a potent dose of the cancer drug doxorubicin, which could then be released by therapeutic ultrasound that ruptures the microcapsules.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210121131916.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version