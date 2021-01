Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 18:18 Hits: 0

COVID-19 has been spreading rapidly over the past several months, and the U.S. death toll has now reached 400,000. As evident from the age distribution of those fatalities, COVID-19 is dangerous not only for the elderly but for middle-aged adults, according to a new study.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210121131806.htm