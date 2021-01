Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 18:19 Hits: 1

In the dark waters of Lake Superior, a fish species adapted to regain a genetic trait that may have helped its ancient ancestors see in the ocean, a study finds. 'Evolution is often thought of as a one-way process, at least over deep time, but in this example, over 175 million years, we have this reversal back to a much earlier ancestral state,' one of the researchers says.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210121131913.htm