Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 18:19 Hits: 1

Scientists have built hair-thin optical fiber filters in a very simple way. They are not only extremely compact and stable, but also color-tunable. This means they can be used in quantum technology and as sensors for temperature or for detecting atmospheric gases.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210121131959.htm