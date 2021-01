Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 18:22

Schools are closing again in response to surging levels of COVID-19 infection, but staging randomized trials when students eventually return could help to clarify uncertainties around when we should send children back to the classroom, according to a new study.

