The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

COVID-19 infection in immunodeficient patient cured by infusing convalescent plasma, doctors report

Category: Environment Hits: 1

Under FDA emergency-use authorization, doctors successfully resolved COVID-19 in a seriously ill, immunodeficient woman using a very high-neutralizing antibody-titer convalescent plasma from a recovered COVID-19 patient. However, further study suggested that use of convalescent plasma may not be warranted in many cases, for two reasons: 1) titer levels are too low in many convalescent plasmas, and 2) there are high endogenous neutralizing antibody titers already present in COVID-19 patients prior to infusion.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210121150927.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version