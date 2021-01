Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 23:17 Hits: 1

The company behind the controversial proposed Pebble Mine in Alaska has appealed the government’s rejection of a permit for the project. In a statement on Thursday, the Pebble Limited Partnership said that it had recently submitted a request to...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/535332-company-appeals-rejection-of-controversial-pebble-mine