Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 13:46 Hits: 2

Just like us, many insects need a decent night's sleep to function properly, but this might not be possible if they have been exposed to neonicotinoid insecticides, the most common form of insecticide used worldwide, suggests research by academics.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210121084626.htm