Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 19:08 Hits: 2

Some Western Republicans have launched a longshot bid to block President Biden’s executive orders to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord and revoking the permit for the Keystone pipeline.The lawmakers, many from big energy-producing states, plan to...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/535263-some-in-senate-gop-seek-to-block-biden-moves-on-paris-keystone