Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 16:44 Hits: 4

Scientists have discovered that Alzheimer's-like protein aggregates underly the muscle deterioration seen in aging. But the aggregates can be reversed by boosting the levels of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), which turns on the defense systems of mitochondria in cells and restores muscle function.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210119114405.htm