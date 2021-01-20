The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

New antifungal compound from ant farms

Category: Environment Hits: 3

Attine ants are farmers, and they grow fungus as food. Pseudonocardia and Streptomyces bacteria are their farmhands, producing metabolites that protect the crop from pathogens. Surprisingly, these metabolites lack common structural features across bacteria from different geographic locations, even though the ants share a common ancestor. Now, researchers report they have identified the first shared antifungal compound among many of these bacteria across Brazil. The compound could someday have medical applications.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210120085055.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version