President Biden Begins Building Back

WASHINGTON -- In both word and deed, President Biden today began the task of rebuilding America.

The following is a statement from Mitchell Bernard, president of NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“There’s never been a Day One like this. President Biden’s all-hands-on-deck, administration-wide call to action starts America on the road to reversing four years of climate denial and environmental desecration. It’s time for us all to roll up our sleeves and redouble our efforts.”

