Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 10:00 Hits: 10

Joe Biden on Wednesday will rejoin the Paris agreement, revoke a permit for the Keystone XL pipeline and take a slew of other environmental actions after he’s sworn in as president.Biden plans to sign two executive orders among the 15 he will issue...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/534935-biden-to-rejoin-paris-agreement-revoke-keystone-xl-permit