Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 22:06 Hits: 5

A coalition of 13 states are suing the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over a rule that allows some major polluters to follow less-stringent standards for some dangerous substances. The legal petition filed Tuesday doesn’t lay out the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/534891-13-states-sue-epa-over-rule-allowing-some-polluters-to-follow