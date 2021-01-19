The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Eye tests predict Parkinson's-linked cognitive decline 18 months ahead

Category: Environment Hits: 0

Simple vision tests can predict which people with Parkinson's disease will develop cognitive impairment and possible dementia 18 months later, according to a new study. In a related study, the researchers also found that structural and functional connections of brain regions become decoupled throughout the entire brain in people with Parkinson's disease, particularly among people with vision problems.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210119102837.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version