Bio-inspired: How lobsters can help make stronger 3D printed concrete

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 15:28 Hits: 1

New research addresses some of the technical issues that still need to be solved for 3D printed concrete to be strong enough for use in more free-form structures. Researchers found lobster-inspired printing patterns can make 3DCP stronger and help direct the strength where it's needed. And combining the patterns with a concrete mix enhanced with steel fibers can deliver a material that's stronger than traditionally-made concrete.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210119102846.htm