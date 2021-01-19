The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Bio-inspired: How lobsters can help make stronger 3D printed concrete

New research addresses some of the technical issues that still need to be solved for 3D printed concrete to be strong enough for use in more free-form structures. Researchers found lobster-inspired printing patterns can make 3DCP stronger and help direct the strength where it's needed. And combining the patterns with a concrete mix enhanced with steel fibers can deliver a material that's stronger than traditionally-made concrete.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210119102846.htm

