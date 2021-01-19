The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

50 million-year-old fossil assassin bug has unusually well-preserved genitalia

Category: Environment Hits: 0

The fossilized insect is tiny and its genital capsule, called a pygophore, is roughly the length of a grain of rice. It is remarkable, scientists say, because the bug's physical characteristics -- from the bold banding pattern on its legs to the internal features of its genitalia -- are clearly visible and well-preserved. Recovered from the Green River Formation in present-day Colorado, the fossil represents a new genus and species of predatory insects known as assassin bugs.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210119102859.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version