EPA Takes RFS-related Actions to help Farmers and Refiners

01/19/2021
WASHINGTON (January 19, 2021) — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is taking a number of actions through the Renewable Fuel Standard program to provide certainty to impacted stakeholders. These actions include the following:
Publication of the rules in the Federal Register will open a 90-day comment period for the public and interested stakeholders to weigh in on the proposed rules and petitions.
For more information on the E15 labeling modifications, please visit:https://www.epa.gov/renewable-fuel-standard-program/notice-proposed-rulemaking-e15-labeling[1]
For more information about the UST regulatory modifications, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/ust/2020-proposed-rulemaking-e15-fuel-dispenser-labeling-and-compatibility-underground-storage-tanks[2]
For more information about the 2019 and 2020 RVOs deadline compliance extensions, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/renewable-fuel-standard-program/renewable-fuel-standard-compliance-deadline-extension[3]
For more information about petitions for waiver requests for the 2019 and 2020 RVOs, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/renewable-fuel-standard-program/petitions-waiver-2019-and-2020-renewable-fuel-standards[4]
