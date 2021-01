Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 23:06 Hits: 0

Anthropologists used a novel data analysis of thousands of languages, in addition to studying a unique subset of celebrities, to reveal how a soft food diet -- contrasted with the diet of hunter-gatherers -- is restructuring dentition and changing how people speak.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210114180614.htm